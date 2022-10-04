Watch: Mohammed Siraj catches the ball and then touches boundary ropes, South Africa sets target of 228

Mohammed Siraj

India and South Africa are playing the 3rd T20I match before the men in blue finally jet off to Australia to play T20 Cricket World Cup. After winning the toss and opting to bowl first, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma made three changes to his playing XI with KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Arshdeep Singh missing out and Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Siraj and Umesh Yadav getting a spot in the team.

South African batters tok on the Indian bowlers from the word go. After losing the wicket of their skipper Temba Bavuma early, The duo of Quinton De Kock and Rilee Rossouw stitched a century stand,

Quinton De Kock got out after scoring 67 runs but Russouw kept on hitting his shots and reached his century at the start of the 20th over.

Mohammed Siraj, who was included in the playing XI in this match didn't have a good outing as expected as he conceded 44 runs in his 4 overs. Not only with his bowling, but Mohammed Siraj was poor in his fielding also. He dropped a couple of catches in the boundary.

But in the 20th over, Mohammed Siraj caught a ball but touched boundary ropes and gave away six runs.

Watch the video below

Coming to the match, South Africa gave a target of 228 runs and as we type, India hasn't gotten off to a good start as they have lost wickets of Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer in the first two overs. Currently, Indian team has scored 14 runs after 3 overs.