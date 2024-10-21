The Rohit Sharma-led team suffered an eight-wicket defeat in the opening match of the three-game series.

Shortly after the conclusion of the first Test between India and New Zealand in Bengaluru, fast bowler Mohammed Shami was spotted practicing at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The Rohit Sharma-led team suffered an eight-wicket defeat in the opening match of the three-game series. Following the match, Shami was seen bowling extensively to India's assistant coach Abhishek Nayar.

There has been ongoing speculation regarding Shami's recovery from an ankle surgery, as he is working diligently to regain fitness in time for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

In visuals shared on social media, Shami was dressed in a black sleeveless t-shirt and shorts, with his left knee strapped. He bowled from round the wicket to the left-handed Nayar, consistently hitting good lengths.

India's bowling coach Morne Morkel was present, closely monitoring Shami's progress.

Prior to the first Test against New Zealand, Rohit Sharma had mentioned that Shami was dealing with swelling in his knee, which has hindered his recovery process.

"To be honest, right now, it's pretty difficult for us to make a call on him, whether he'll be fit for this series or Australia series. He recently had swelling on his knee, which was quite unusual," Rohit said, before the beginning of the first Test.

"He was in the process of getting fit, getting close to 100 per cent, he had swelling in his knee, that put him back a little bit in his recovery. So, he had to start again. Right now, he's at NCA, he's working with the physios and the doctors at NCA," he added.

Previously, Mohammed Shami addressed rumors on social media regarding his absence from the Border Gavaskar Trophy due to a knee injury.

"Why these type of baseless rumors? I’m working hard and trying my level best to recover. Neither the BCCI nor me have mentioned that I am out of the Border Gavaskar series. I request the public to stop paying attention to such news from unofficial sources. Please stop and don’t spread such fake fake fake & fake news, especially without my statement," he had written on X.

For those who may not be aware, Mohammed Shami has not participated in any competitive matches since the 2023 ODI World Cup. He is currently training at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

