Watch: Mohammed Rizwan refuses to click selfie with female fan, video goes viral

Pakistan's wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan has returned home after competing in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, where he was part of the squad that reached the final but ended runners-up.

Rizwan, the ICC T20I cricketer of the year in 2021, has a large fan base both in and outside of Pakistan. He haS a terrific bonding with fans, owing to the humility with which he engages with them.

However, a video has now surfaced on social media where Rizwan breaks the heart of one of his female fans as he fails to fulfill her wish. From what is being learned, Rizwan was invited to an event after the conclusion of which fans surrounded him to take pictures with him. While he was comfortable in posing for pictures and selfies with male fans, when a female fan reached out to him, he refused to pose for a picture.

WATCH:

Mohammad Rizwan has repeatedly said that he does not feel comfortable taking photographs with women. He regards women as having very high status and does not consider himself worthy of being photographed with them. Rizwan said that he does neither look or talk to a lady. He frequently speaks to female sports anchors while gazing down.

