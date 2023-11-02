Watch: Mohammad Siraj's 3 early scalps destroy Sri Lanka's top order in IND vs SL WC 2023 match

Siraj's early spell read: W000W0W, making him an immediate threat to the Sri Lankan batting lineup.

Sri Lanka had a sense of familiarity as Mohammed Siraj orchestrated an impressive return to challenge the Lankan lions in the intense showdown between India and Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium during the Cricket World Cup. In the first seven deliveries, Siraj replicated his outstanding performance from the Asia Cup final, clinching three wickets without giving away any runs. The spectators marveled at Siraj's exceptional display, and "Miyan Magic had fans eagerly glued to their seats.

Siraj's early spell read: W000 WOW, making him an immediate threat to the Sri Lankan batting lineup. His fast and swinging deliveries were reminiscent of the Asia Cup final, where Sri Lanka had been dismissed for just 50 runs. Mohammed Siraj went on to claim the fastest five-wicket haul in only 16 deliveries and ultimately finished with six wickets, decimating the Lankan side.

Here's a breakdown of Mohammed Siraj's victims:

1.1: After Jasprit Bumrah opened the account with a wicket on the very first delivery, it was Mohammed Siraj's turn to shine. He delivered a fast, full delivery against Dimuth Karunaratne, leaving the batsman with minimal time to react. Karunaratne was trapped in front of the stumps, and though he reviewed the decision, it was clear-cut, and he was given out.

1.5: In the fifth delivery of his spell, Siraj produced a wide and short delivery. Sadeera Samarawickrama attempted to handle the pace but ended up edging the ball to Shreyas lyer at third slip.

3.1: With no runs conceded in his first over and two wickets already under his belt, Siraj continued his onslaught. In his seventh delivery, he delivered a fast and full delivery to the in-form Kusal Mendis, shattering his stumps. Mendis was left completely flummoxed as he tried to defend it off the back foot, even breaking a stump in the process.