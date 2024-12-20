Tensions reached a boiling point as Rizwan and Klaasen exchanged words and gestures, but Babar Azam's intervention helped defuse the situation.

Pakistan emerged victorious in the second ODI at Newlands, Cape Town, securing an insurmountable 2-0 lead in the series against South Africa. The standout performances from Babar Azam who scored 73 runs and Mohammad Rizwan who contributed 80 runs were instrumental in setting a formidable target of 330 for the opposition.

Despite South Africa's efforts, they fell short, managing to score only 248 runs, with Heinrich Klaasen's impressive knock of 97 runs being a highlight. However, the match was marred by a heated exchange between Rizwan and Klaasen, which escalated into a verbal altercation involving Haris Rauf and David Miller.

Tensions reached a boiling point as Rizwan and Klaasen exchanged words and gestures, but Babar Azam's intervention helped defuse the situation. His timely intervention prevented a potentially explosive confrontation, allowing the match to resume smoothly.

Watch:

In the end Pakistan emerged victorious clinching a well-deserved win over South Africa in the second ODI of the series.

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan were instrumental in Pakistan's victory with the bat, both scoring half-centuries. Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah delivered impressive bowling performances, dismantling the opposition's batting lineup.

This triumph secured Pakistan's series win against South Africa, marking their third consecutive ODI series victory following wins against Australia and Zimbabwe. Despite Pakistan's unassailable lead in the series, the final ODI is anticipated to be another intense and high-stakes encounter.

Also read| 'Was out all night, entered hotel at 6 am': MCA reacts to Prithvi Shaw's outburst on Vijay Hazare snub