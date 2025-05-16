Starc, reportedly leaving the country after league suspension, was spotted by a fan recording a video while navigating through the terminal.

As the 2025 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) remains shrouded in uncertainty due to ongoing tensions along the India-Pakistan border, the Delhi Capitals franchise is grappling with a series of overseas player departures and subsequent replacements. A recent development has drawn attention to Australian pacer Mitchell Starc, who was captured in a viral video at the departure terminal of Delhi Airport, reportedly leaving India following the suspension of the tournament.

In the footage, a vlogger attempts to film Starc, who responds with visible displeasure, instructing the fan to "go away." This interaction underscores the heightened tension surrounding the abrupt cessation of IPL matches and the precarious situation faced by foreign players.

While there has been no official announcement regarding Starc's potential return for the remainder of the IPL season, the Delhi Capitals are proactively preparing for various scenarios. In a strategic maneuver, the franchise has signed Bangladesh's left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman as a replacement for Australian opener Jake Fraser-McGurk, who has been released for the remainder of the season. Fraser-McGurk's performance had been underwhelming, accumulating only 55 runs in six matches before being dropped prior to the tournament's suspension.

However, Mustafizur's availability is also in question. The Bangladeshi fast bowler departed for Dubai on Wednesday to participate in a two-match T20I series against the UAE, scheduled for May 17 and 19. Sources indicate that Mustafizur is unlikely to return before May 20, which would result in his absence for the Delhi Capitals' crucial match against the Gujarat Titans.

The current situation has led the franchise to initiate discussions with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) regarding an early release from national duty. In accordance with standard practice, the BCB is entitled to a percentage of a player’s IPL contract, which adds a significant financial dimension to these negotiations.

As fans eagerly anticipate updates on Mitchell Starc's status and Mustafizur Rahman's return, the Delhi Capitals find themselves at a pivotal juncture in their 2025 campaign—one that is influenced as much by off-field diplomacy as it is by on-field performance.

