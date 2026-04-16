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Watch: MI practice turns fun as Rohit Sharma dances amid injury scare before PBKS clash

Rohit Sharma lifted spirits ahead of Mumbai Indians’ clash against Punjab Kings at Wankhede by breaking into a hilarious dance during a fitness drill. The light-hearted moment comes amid injury concerns surrounding the MI skipper, leaving fans hopeful about his availability.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 16, 2026, 05:18 PM IST

Watch: MI practice turns fun as Rohit Sharma dances amid injury scare before PBKS clash
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Rohit Sharma, the star opener for Mumbai Indians, finds himself at the center of attention ahead of the much-awaited clash with Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium. Right now, fans and analysts can’t stop talking about whether or not Rohit will actually be in the playing XI. Dark clouds are hanging over his participation—literally and figuratively—thanks to a hamstring injury he picked up during the previous match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. It’s left everyone guessing: Is he fit enough to feature, or will Mumbai be forced to go without their talisman?

What’s really added fuel to the fire is how events have played out over the past couple of days. Rohit didn’t even step onto the field for Mumbai’s practice session on Tuesday, which sent a wave of worry through fans, teammates, and pundits alike. People started to genuinely fear that the injury was serious, maybe even enough to keep him out of one of MI’s most important matches. Then, just when doubts seemed to reach their peak, Rohit decided to turn up for Wednesday’s practice. Not only did he warm up and bat in the nets, but he also managed to steal the show in a completely different way.

Out of nowhere, a video started circulating on social media showing Rohit, in the middle of a routine fitness drill, breaking into an impromptu dance. There he was, lifting his knees chest-high, suddenly turning the warm-up into an entertaining little performance. He had his teammates laughing. Fans who saw the viral clip online loved it—it felt good to see their main man in high spirits, goofing around and just being himself.

But there’s another side to the story. While the dancing video made plenty of people smile, it also raised new questions. If you look closely, you’ll notice Rohit has a sizeable bandage wrapped around his thigh—a clear sign he’s still dealing with the aftereffects of his injury. As much as fans want to believe their captain is back to full fitness, that little detail brings everyone crashing back to reality. The fact is, Mumbai Indians don’t just rely on Rohit for his runs; his presence, his experience, and his leadership on the field are just as crucial.

So, as match time approaches, the big question remains: Will Rohit Sharma take the field against Punjab Kings? Fans are hoping the dancing is proof that he’s ready to play, not just putting on a brave face. The Mumbai dressing room needs its captain more than ever, and although the lighthearted moments from practice are reassuring, only time will tell if Rohit is truly fit enough to lead the team from the front tonight. For now, all eyes are on the team sheet—and on Rohit Sharma’s thigh.

Also read| Lalit Modi blames PCB for India-Pak cricket freeze, calls it 'politicisation by Pakistan'

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