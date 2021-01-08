Watch, Matthew Wade hits Hanuma Vihari not once but twice in same Ravindra Jadeja over but Jaddu takes revenge

They say lightning never hits the same spot twice. Don't tell this to Hanuma Vihari. The Indian cricket team batsman was hit twice in the same place by the same place batsman in the same over on an enthralling day 2 of the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The incident occured in the 75th over of the Australia innings when Ravindra Jadeja was bowling to Matthew Wade. The Australian left-hander was looking to be positive against the Indian bowlers while at the other end, Steve Smith was in sublime form. The first ball of the over saw Matthew Wade hitting a sweep shot to a full and flat delivery. The shot hit Hanuma Vihari stationed at short leg on the calf and the physio had to come out and apply the magic spray.

Second time but Jaddu strikes back

In the same over, on the third ball, Matthew Wade hit another sweep shot and again it hit Hanuma Vihari again. However, Vihari took evasive action and the ball hit him on the forearm and went to square leg. It was becoming too much for Hanuma Vihari and something needed to be done. Ravindra Jadeja decided that Matthew Wade had to be nipped in the bud. In the fifth ball of the 77th over, Matthew Wade tried to hit a ball to the leg side but he only managed a leading edge as Jasprit Bumrah took the catch at mid on. It was a perfect revenge for Hanuma Vihari.

Ravindra Jadeja the star

He can bat. He can bowl. He can definitely field. Ravindra Jadeja put up a magnificent performance with the ball by first getting rid of Marnus Labuschagne for 91 and then mopping up the tail by dismissing Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon for ducks. However, Steve Smith kept going and he reached his 27th century and eighth vs India. In the quest for quick runs, Steve Smith decided to rotate strike and set off for a quick single. However, a rockt throw from Ravindra Jadeja at square leg caught him short of the crease and he departed for a magnificent 131.

Ravindra Jadeja has already made an impact in Sydney with both bat and ball. If he can contribute with the bat, then the Border-Gavaskar Trophy could be headed India's way once again.