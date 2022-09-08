Watch: Massive fight erupt between Pakistan and Afghanistan supporters after Asia cup game

Pakistan vs Afghanistan fans fight

After what happened in the penultimate over of the game between Pakistan and Afghanistan at the Sharjah stadium on Wednesday, the fight started in the stands between fans of the two nations and it turned extremely ugly as chairs were hurled and bottles were thrown. The security could not control things as it went out of hand. It is not known if any fan has been injured in the horrifying incident.

The Afghan fans allegedly started damaging the Cricket Stadium. Afghan fans reportedly could not control their emotions and expressed their anger by hitting Pakistani fans in the stadium.Soon after the videos of the clashes went viral on social media, people were divided in their support for the sides.

This is what Afghan fans are doing.

This is what they've done in the past multiple times.This is a game and its supposed to be played and taken in the right spirit.@ShafiqStanikzai your crowd & your players both need to learn a few things if you guys want to grow in the sport. pic.twitter.com/rg57D0c7t8 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) September 7, 2022

A Pakistani journalist Hamza Azhar Salam questioned whether the Sharjah Police would identify the Afghan fans who "beat" the Pakistani fans."Can @ShjPolice identify the Afghan fans who are mercilessly beating Pakistani fans on the streets of Sharjah?" Salam tweeted sharing a video of the clash.

Afghanistan were brilliant on the field and had almost defeated Pakistan, bringing them on their knees after dismissing nine wickets. Pakistan needed 11 runs in the last over and had only one wicket in their hands. Afghanistan were the clear favourites.

However, Naseem Shah hit two hefty blows to destroy Afghanistan’s dreams and also end their campaign at the ongoing Asia Cup.