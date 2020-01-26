WATCH: Martin Guptill calls Yuzvendra Chahal 'G****' on live TV after NZ vs IND 2nd T20I

Team India defeated New New Zealand by seven wickets to win the second T20I match at the Eden Park in Auckland on Sunday (January 26).

With this victory, the Men In Blue has gained a 2-0 lead in the five-match T20I series. The Kiwis won the toss and opted to bat first and was restricted to 132/5 in the allotted twenty overs thanks to some terrific bowling from the Indian bowlers.

However, a certain incident took place at the end of the match which received a lot of attention.

The entire fiasco happened when New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill was having a conversation with his former Mumbai Indians teammates Rohit Sharma when the Kiwi cricketer amusingly swore at Yuzvendra Chahal in Hindi without having a clue that the Indian spinner had a mic on him.

Guptill addressed Chahal by jokingly calling him ‘Kya be G**d*’ the moment he saw him and not knowing that he was live on TV.

Both Team India cricketers freaked out instantly and started laughing over what happened.

The two sides will lock horns again on January 29 at the Seddon Park in Hamilton for the third T20I clash of the series.

Brief Scores: India 135/3 (KL Rahul 57*, Shreyas Iyer 44, Tim Southee 2-12) defeat New Zealand 132/5 (Tim Seifert 33, Colin Munro 26, Ravindra Jadeja 2-18) by seven wickets.