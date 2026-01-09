Watch: Marcus Stoinis loses composure after Babar Azam's wicket, confronts opener with aggressive celebration during BBL clash

Marcus Stoinis sparked controversy during a BBL clash after losing his composure following the dismissal of Babar Azam. The Australian all-rounder’s aggressive celebration and on-field confrontation with the opener quickly went viral, igniting debate among fans and experts.

Australia's star player Marcus Stoinis took down Pakistan's Babar Azam during a Big Bash League (BBL) match on Thursday, giving the batter a heated send-off. Earlier, the Melbourne Stars captain had been dismissed for 33 runs in the first innings after hitting the ball to Babar at cover for the Sydney Sixers. However, he got his revenge in the second innings by removing the Pakistan batter for just 14 runs. Stoinis bowled a fuller delivery directed at the stumps, but Babar missed his flick. The ball hit his pad, prompting the umpire to raise his finger for the LBW appeal.

As the umpire made his decision, Stoinis celebrated the wicket with great enthusiasm and gave Babar a fiery send-off. The Pakistan star had a short conversation with Josh Philippe at the non-striker's end but chose not to challenge the call.

Marcus Stoinis removes Babar Azam, and doesn't he love that #BBL15 pic.twitter.com/eyAAOhIRsH — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 8, 2026

The Sydney Sixers signed former Pakistan captain Babar for the current BBL season, marking one of the most significant signings in the league's history.

With over 15,000 international runs across all formats, the elegant right-hander has established himself as one of the most prolific and dependable players in world cricket. A vital member of Pakistan's national team for the last decade, Babar captained his country in all three formats from 2019 to 2024, guiding Pakistan to the semi-finals of the 2021 ICC World Cup and the finals in 2022.

Known for his composed demeanor and consistency at the crease, Babar has consistently ranked among the world's top batters in both ODI and T20I formats. He was awarded ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year in both 2021 and 2022 and was named ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year in 2022.

A record-breaker in his own right, Babar is the fastest player to reach 5,000 ODI runs, accomplishing this in just 97 innings. With extensive experience in franchises like the Pakistan Super League, Caribbean Premier League, and English domestic cricket, Babar brings a vast amount of T20 expertise and has accumulated over 11,000 runs in the format so far.

