WATCH: Mannat Kashyap runs out South Africa's Jenna Evans at non-striker's end; India recall batter

India batted first and posted 137/5 in 20 overs with Shweta Sehrawat 40 (39) and Soumya Tiwari 40 (46) top-scoring for India U19.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 28, 2022, 04:06 PM IST

Image Source: Twitter

On Tuesday, the Indian U-19 women's cricket team began its preparations for the upcoming T20 World Cup with a 54-run victory against South Africa in the opening round of a five-match T20I series. While Shweta Sehrawat and Soumya Tiwari scored crucial runs and Shabnam MD and Archana Devi combined for six wickets, left-arm spinner Mannat Sanjeev Kashyap made headlines for her brave move of running out a non-striker for backing up too much in the match.

Mannat Kashyap ran out non-striker Jenna Evans in the 17th over of the Pretoria T20 after the South African left her crease before the ball was delivered. Mannat dislodged the bails before delivering the ball, aware of what the non-striker was doing, to dismiss Evans for backing up too far.

Evans, on the other hand, was recalled by the Indian side to bat and was out after seven balls, being caught by Archana off her own bowling.

Earlier in December, Kashyap attempted to run out Izzy Gaze of the New Zealand Development team in a same manner, but the non-striker escaped as she returned to the crease in time.

Mannat's audacity was reminiscent of Deepti Sharma's earlier this year when India clinched a 3-0 ODI series whitewash over England. Deepti ran out Charlie Dean for backing up too much with India needing one wicket to win.

From January 14 to 29, South Africa will also host the ICC U-19 Women's T20 World Cup.

