WATCH: Manish Pandey pulls off an one-handed blinder to dismiss David Warner in Rajkot ODI

Team India are currently taking on Australia in the second ODI of the three-match series at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Friday (January 17).

Batting first, India hoisted a total of 340/6 from their allotted 50 overs.

On the chase, Australia lost their Centurian from the previous match, David Warner, after Manish Pandey managed to pull off a one-handed blinder of a catch.

Mohammed Shami allowed Warner to free his arms with a back of the length delivery. But his big swing did not have enough power in the end as Pandey leaped up like a salmon to take a world-class catch inside the circle.

The entire incident happened in the 4th over of Australia's 341-run chase as Warner had to walk back to the dressing room after scoring just 15 runs off 12 balls in the end.

In the previous match, the home side got absolutely outclassed by the Aussies by 10 wickets in the first ODI at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Skipper Aaron Finch and his opening partner David Warner's partnership proved to be lethal for the Indian bowlers.

The duo chased down the below-par 255 run total in just 37.4 overs with ease as they remained glued to the middle till the very end.

The two even stitched a record-breaking 258-run partnership for the first wicket. Both reached their tons, with Finch scoring 110* in 114 balls, while Warner scoring 128* in 112 balls.