Watch: Snake stops play in bizzare first during India-South Africa 2nd T20I

India vs South Africa

In a bizarre incident, ahead of the 8th over of the 1st innings, the match was halted for some minutes as a snake was spotted on the ground. The incident occurred after the seventh over and the ground staff carried the snake out of the field, much to the amusement of the KL Rahul, whose reaction was priceless. The visitors have won the toss and opted to bowl.

The hosts have currently reached 94/0 in nine overs, with KL Rahul (47*) and Rohit Sharma (42*) batting.

Watch the video of incident below

The hosts won the first T20I by eight wickets on Wednesday. Chasing a target of 107, India raced to 110 for two in 16.4 overs, with KL Rahul smacking an unbeaten knock of 51 runs off 56 balls. Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav also slammed an unbeaten knock of 50 runs off 33 balls.

Initially, a knock of 41 runs off 35 balls by Keshav Maharaj helped South Africa reach 106 for eight in 20 overs. Arshdeep Singh was in top form and took three wickets. Meanwhile, Deepak Chahar and Harshal Patel bagged two wickets each.