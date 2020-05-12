WATCH: Latest glimpse of MS Dhoni enjoying family playtime with Ziva, Sakshi and pet dog at Ranchi farmhouse

The coronavirus outbreak brought most sports activities to a halt with players practising social distancing and self-isolation during the pandemic.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni returned back to his family from his training camp in Chennai after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to postpone the kick-off of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) until further notice amid COVID-19 scare.

The rapid spread of the virus worldwide has started seeing its serious impacts. Last week, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) released an official order to extend the ongoing lockdown by two more weeks from May 4.

Mahi since then has been spending family time at his Ranchi farmhouse with daughter Ziva and wife Sakshi.

On Monday, CSK took to social media and shared a video of 'Thala Dhoni' passing some lazy time in his lawn while Ziva and Sakshi played fetch with their dog, Sam.

At the end of the video, Sakshi can be also be heard telling Dhoni: "Mahi, we need to moe the lawn now."

HERE IS THE ABOVE MENTIONED VIDEO:

Fans have been staying updated on what their beloved Thala's been up to through Sakshi's social media post as Dhoni himself rarely uses his socials.

The opening match of this year's IPL was supposed to be played between the most successful teams of IPL - defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and CSK - at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29.