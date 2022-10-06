Watch: Kuldeep Yadav gets a massive turn as he dismisses Aiden Markram on a duck in thee 1st ODI

Kuldeep Yadav

India and South Africa are currently playing 1st ODI match of a 3-match series and it is being played in Lucknow. The match was scheduled to start at 1:30 PM but due to rain, it got delayed and 10 overs were also reduced per side in the match because of this delay.

Indian skipper Shikhar Dhawan to the toss and opted to field first in the match. South African opening batters Quinton De Kock and Jannemann Malan were up to the task and both played controlled innings at the start. The bowling duo of Avesh Khan and Mohammed Siraj bowled tight lines and lengths but the South African batters managed to sail through.

But as soon as Shardul Thakur came to bowl as the 1st change, he made an impact as he took the first 2 wickets within his first 3 overs.

Kuldeep Yadav is making his ODI return to the squad this series was given bowling responsibility after Ravi Bishnoi as the 3rd change and he generated a lot of spin from the word go.

Kuldeep Yadav dismissed Aiden Markram with a delivery that spun a lot and even the batsman was surprised by the amount of spin he got. Check out the video of the wicket below.

What a ball from Kuldeep, reminds of Babar Azam dismissal in 2019 World Cup. pic.twitter.com/V4mQsKHfRr — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 6, 2022

Coming to the match, as we type, South Africa have scored 108 runs after 22 overs and have lost 3 wickets. Opener Quinton De Kock and Henrich Klassen are currently batting together and will look forward to posting anything near to 240-250 in this already shortened 40 over match.