Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Watch: Kuldeep Yadav gets a massive turn as he dismisses Aiden Markram on a duck in thee 1st ODI

India and South Africa are currently playing 1st ODI match of a 3-match series and it is being played in Lucknow. The match was scheduled to start at 1:30 PM but due to rain, it got delayed and 10 overs were also reduced per side in the match because of this delay.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 06, 2022, 05:34 PM IST

Watch: Kuldeep Yadav gets a massive turn as he dismisses Aiden Markram on a duck in thee 1st ODI
Kuldeep Yadav

India and South Africa are currently playing 1st ODI match of a 3-match series and it is being played in Lucknow. The match was scheduled to start at 1:30 PM but due to rain, it got delayed and 10 overs were also reduced per side in the match because of this delay.

READ: 'Overrated batsman and bad...', netizens unpleased with Shubman Gill as he drops an easy catch in the 1st ODI

Indian skipper Shikhar Dhawan to the toss and opted to field first in the match. South African opening batters Quinton De Kock and Jannemann Malan were up to the task and both played controlled innings at the start. The bowling duo of Avesh Khan and Mohammed Siraj bowled tight lines and lengths but the South African batters managed to sail through.

But as soon as Shardul Thakur came to bowl as the 1st change, he made an impact as he took the first 2 wickets within his first 3 overs.

Kuldeep Yadav is making his ODI return to the squad this series was given bowling responsibility after Ravi Bishnoi as the 3rd change and he generated a lot of spin from the word go.

Kuldeep Yadav dismissed Aiden Markram with a delivery that spun a lot and even the batsman was surprised by the amount of spin he got. Check out the video of the wicket below.

Coming to the match, as we type, South Africa have scored 108 runs after 22 overs and have lost 3 wickets. Opener Quinton De Kock and Henrich Klassen are currently batting together and will look forward to posting anything near to 240-250 in this already shortened 40 over match.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Viral Photos of the Day: Sussane Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in red
Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna - know WHOPPING fees actors charged
Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Here are some interesting facts about the festival
Irfan Pathan to Brett Lee: 5 cricketers who have appeared in films
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Thailand mass shooting: Gunman kills 34 people, including children, at day-care centre
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.