Watch: Kuldeep Yadav dismisses Jos Buttler in IND vs ENG match, fans say 'Ball of the 2023 World Cup'

Watch: Kuldeep Yadav dismisses Jos Buttler in IND vs ENG match, fans say 'Ball of the World Cup'

IND vs ENG: Indian star bowler Kuldeep Yadav dismissed England batter Jos Buttler with a shocking delivery in the India vs England World Cup match on Sunday. Fans are praising the fantastic ball from Yadav and calling it the 'Ball of the 2023 World Cup'. England are chasing a 230-run target. Check out the video here:

Unplayable ball by Kuldeep yadav to Josh

Best delivery as of Worldcup 2023 — NP@2510 (@imrohit_sh) October 29, 2023

Ball of the century, Ball of the World Cup. You can call whatever Kuldeep Yadav. — Rajesh Kumar Shukla (@twitrkshukla) October 29, 2023

Earlier, Team India was restricted to 229 for nine by England in their World Cup game in Lucknow. With India getting to bat first for the first time in the tournament, the batters got a good opportunity to set the target. It was, however, only Rohit (87 off 101) and Suryakumar Yadav (49 off 47) who found a way to bat on a two-paced wicket while the others perished trying to force the pace.