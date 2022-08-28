Search icon
Watch: Kris Srikkanth accidentally hits Hemang Badani with bat on live television, apologizes later

Former Indian World Cup winner Kris Srikkanth accidentally struck Hemang Badani with the bat while the pair doing Asia Cup pre-match show.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 28, 2022, 06:44 PM IST

Hemang Badani accidentally got hurt by Kris Srikkanth on-air

Former India international Hemang Badani sustained an injury to his right arm after being struck by a bat, while he was doing the prem-match show of Asia Cup 2022 opening clash between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan. 

Badani was joined by former World Cup winner Kris Srikkanth on the sets of Star Sports, and while the latter was trying to explain a shot to the audiences, he accidentally injured Badani, who can be seen rubbing his arm, after being hit with the bat. 

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, with Badani leaving the broadcast mid-way through the show, after which Srikkanth can be seen apologising to him in the video. 

Later, the former Indian cricketer turned coach took to social media to give his fans an update about the blow. 

"To all enquiring how I am, I in terrible pain but luckily no fracture. Its blunt trauma and am under medication. Hope to recover soon and be back on the sets . @StarSportsIndia @StarSportsTamil #AsiaCup #INDvPAK," wrote Badani. 

Whether Badani will be fit enough to join the broadcast crew for the India-Pakistan match remains to be seen. 

Watch:

The pair were part of Star Sports' Tamil broadcast crew and were covering the Asia Cup's inaugural game when the incident occurred. Afghanistan would go on to defeat Sri Lanka comfortably in the match. 

Meanwhile, India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday in the second match of Asia Cup 2022. 

