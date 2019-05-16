Headlines

Cricket

Cricket

WATCH | Kohli, Pant rap in new Himalaya ad, Stuart Broad gives alternative suggestions

India cricket captain Virat Kohli and emerging wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant has been named as new official brand ambassadors of the country's leading wellness firm, the Himalaya Drug Company.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 20, 2019, 07:38 AM IST

India cricket captain Virat Kohli and emerging wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant has been named as new official brand ambassadors of the country's leading wellness firm, the Himalaya Drug Company.

Himalaya has signed Kohli and ICC Emerging Player of the Year 2018, Pant to promote its 'Men Face Care Range'.

In a first-of-its-kind commercial, both Kohli and Pant will be seen rapping to the latest proposition by Himalaya MEN, "Looking Good And Loving It".

However, since the ad has been showcased, English player Stuart Broad suggested two other names. He said Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes could be perfect options to be brand ambassadors for this product.

On Twitter, Broad commented on the video shared by a user saying, "I genuinely believe @josbuttler & @benstokes38 would be excellent ambassadors for this brand. Please contact @phoenixmg3."

Talking about the product and associating with it, Kohli said, "I am very excited to be a part of Team Himalaya and be the ambassador for their Men's Face Wash range. I have been a patron of 

Himalaya products for a long time now." Pant added: "Himalaya has helped people lead happier and healthier lives for over 88 years, and I am proud to be the brand ambassador for the Men's Grooming range of Himalaya." 

(Inputs from PTI)

