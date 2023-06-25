Search icon
Watch: KL Rahul visits Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Manjunatha Swamy Temple in Karnataka

Recently, Rahul was spotted at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, where he underwent a rehabilitation program after a successful thigh surgery.

Jun 25, 2023

Image Source: Twitter/Screengrab

Indian cricketer KL Rahul visited the Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Manjunatha Swamy Temple in the Dakshina Kannada region of Karnataka to offer prayers to Lord Manjunatha, one of the names of Lord Shiva.

Recently, Rahul was spotted at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, where he underwent a rehabilitation program after a successful thigh surgery in the United Kingdom. Unfortunately, he was unable to participate in India's World Test Championship final against Australia, where Rohit Sharma and his team suffered a crushing defeat by 209 runs at The Oval.

In March, Rahul and his wife, Athiya Shetty, embarked on a spiritual journey to the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain while India was hosting a Test series against Australia.

Unfortunately, KL Rahul has been out of action since IPL 2023. In Match 43 between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore, the LSG skipper suffered a right thigh injury while attempting to prevent a boundary. As a result, the 31-year-old was forced to withdraw from the remainder of the tournament, with all-rounder Krunal Pandya taking over as captain.

However, Rahul is determined to make a comeback and has already begun his rehabilitation program at the NCA since June 13. He is working tirelessly to recover in time for the Asia Cup 2023, which is scheduled to commence on August 31.

KL Rahul's last appearance for India in the 50-over format was during the three-match ODI series against Australia in March. He emerged as India's top scorer, amassing 116 runs at an impressive average of 58. This included a match-winning knock of 75* in the first game held in Mumbai.

