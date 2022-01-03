Watch: KL Rahul upsets umpire Marais Erasmus, his reaction goes viral on Twitter

One of the good things about not having crowds in stadiums ever since the coronavirus pandemic struck, is that stump microphones tend to capture every single conversation near them. On various occasions we see cricketers engaging in funny banters or otherwise, which gets caught in the stump mics.

On Day 1 of the second Test between India and South Africa in Johannesburg, KL Rahul was on the receiving end of a warning from umpire Marais Erasmus, which got recorded on one of the stump mics.

The incident occurred during the fifth over of the Indian innings, when stand-in skipper KL Rahul pulled out very late on a delivery from pacer Kagiso Rabada. While Rabada came in steaming, Rahul moved aside and the bowler had to stop at literally the last second.

It looked as if the Indian batsman was not ready to face the ball as he kept beating his bat in the crease. Rahul quickly apologized for pulling out, however, umpire Marais Erasmus had already issued him a warning by then.

"Just try and be a little quicker please KL," the stump mic caught Erasmus as saying, to which Rahul quickly said "Sorry".

A video of the incident is now being circulated on Twitter, as netizens were in awe of the sequence in which the whole scene unfolded.

You can watch the video below:

Meanwhile, talking about the match, South Africa had sent half of the Indian team back into the dressing room as the second session neared its end. The Men in Blue were 132/5 at the time of writing, while stand-in captain KL Rahul scored yet another fifty today, adding to his century in the first test.