Watch: KL Rahul smacks back to back sixes during India vs Western Australia XI practice match

KL Rahul scored 74 runs off 55 balls but the stand-in skipper could not inspire his side to victory as the Western Australia XI prevailed by 36 runs.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 13, 2022, 03:36 PM IST

Image Source: Twitter/Screengrab

India endured a tough 36-run defeat against Western Australia in the second practice match in Perth on Thursday. Batting first the hosts piled 168/8 in 20 overs, while India could only manage 132/8 in response.

KL Rahul scored 74 off 55 balls, barring him none of the batters failed to withstand the Western Australia attack.

He also smacked two back to back sixes in the 18th over of the match.

Watch:


Rishabh Pant, who walked out to open the innings with KL Rahul was dismissed for 9. Deepak Hooda was packed by Lance Morris on 6. Hardik Pandya departed on 17, while Axar Patel could only manage 2. Dinesh Karthik was dismissed on 10.

Rohit Sharma, who was part of the playing XI, didn't come out to bat. 

Earlier, Ashwin emerged as the standout bowler from the Indian camp. The spinner scalped three wickets, all of which came in the same over. Harshal Patel scalped two, while Arshdeep and Bhuvneshwar picked one wicket each. 

READ| KL Rahul's valiant 74 run knock in vain as Team India lose to Western Australia by 36 runs

