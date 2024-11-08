Rahul's lack of form has been a cause for concern for the Indian team for quite some time, with questions also being raised about his commitment.

Sent to Australia as part of the India A team, KL Rahul has failed to live up to expectations since arriving Down Under. Opening the batting, Rahul was dismissed for just 10 runs off 44 balls in the second unofficial Test in Melbourne. This poor performance followed his dismissal for only 4 runs off 4 balls in the first innings of the same match. Facing spinner Corey Rocchiccioli, Rahul's unorthodox shot resulted in the ball hitting the stumps, leading to his downfall.

Rahul's lack of form has been a cause for concern for the Indian team for quite some time, with questions also being raised about his commitment. As a result, he was replaced by Sarfaraz Khan in the second and third Tests against New Zealand. In an effort to help him regain his form, the BCCI selection committee decided to send him to Australia as part of the India A series.

However, Rahul's struggles continued in the first Test in Australia, where he managed just 14 runs in two innings. His latest dismissal was particularly disappointing, adding to a growing list of underwhelming performances. It was a moment that left many scratching their heads, as it was arguably one of the most bizarre dismissals of the year.

The ongoing match is serving as an audition for Rahul to secure his spot in India's Test squad for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy. After being dropped during the home Tests against New Zealand, the Indian selectors have chosen to send Rahul and reserve keeper Dhruv Jurel to participate in the second 'A' Test before joining the senior team in Perth.

In the match, India A posted 161 runs on the board and bowled out Australia A for 223 runs in their first innings. Prasidh Krishna was the standout performer with the ball for India, taking four wickets, while Mukesh Kumar contributed with three wickets. Khaleel Ahmed also chipped in with a couple of wickets in his 15 overs.

