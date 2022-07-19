IND vs WI: Watch KL Rahul face Jhulan Goswami at nets ahead of Windies tour

KL Rahul facing Jhulan Goswami in nets

Indian batter KL Rahul, who underwent successful surgery in Germany for a Sports Hernia, is gearing up for his comeback at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

The batter, who has begun the rehabilitation process was seen batting in the nets, however, what grabbed the attention of many was the bowler who was bowling Rahul.

On Monday, Indian women's cricket team veteran Jhulan Goswami has seen bowling to KL Rahul in the nets and soon the video of the same went viral.

Talking about Rahul's return to international cricket, he has not played since the 2022 Indian Premier (IPL) competition. He had guided the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to the playoffs in their inaugural season of the cash-rich tournament.

He was all set to lead the side at home against South Africa, but on the eve of the first game, he sustained injury and was ruled out of the series and also missed the full multi-format trip to England as well.

He has now been picked for the five-match T20I series against the West Indies, however, his availability is still subject to fitness.