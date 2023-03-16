Watch: Kieron Pollard, Shaheen Afridi indulge in heated alteraction dusring PSL qualifier match

Image Source: Twitter/Screengrab

The 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoffs kicked off with a bang as Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans faced off in the first qualifier at the iconic Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore. However, the match was not without its share of drama, as star Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi and legendary West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard got into a heated altercation on the field.

The incident occurred in the 19th over of Multan's innings, after Pollard had already smashed Lahore skipper Shaheen for three massive sixes. Clearly frustrated at being taken to the cleaners by the Multan superstar, Shaheen exchanged some heated words with Pollard.

The altercation, which took place after Pollard's third six and third half-century of the tournament, quickly went viral on social media.

Watch:

Multan, led by Mohammad Rizwan, secured their spot in the final with a stunning 84-run victory. After winning the toss and electing to bat first, the 2021 champions put up an impressive score of 160 on the board, with Pollard leading the charge with a 34-ball 57. Rizwan provided a steady start by scoring 33 runs in 29 balls. Unfortunately for Shaheen, he had a forgettable day with the ball, conceding 47 runs in four overs without taking a single wicket.

In response, the defending champions' batting lineup crumbled as they were bowled out for a mere 76 runs, allowing Multan to secure a resounding 84-run win. Sam Billings was Lahore's highest scorer on the day with a knock of 19, as only three players managed to reach double figures. Sheldon Cotrell was the star of the show for Multan, taking three wickets.

The Shaheen-led outfit still has a chance to reach the final as they will face the winner of tonight's eliminator between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi in the second qualifier on Friday (March 16). The summit clash will take place on Sunday, March 19, in Lahore.

