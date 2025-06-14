South Africa won the World Test Championship against Australia by five wickets. They secured the last 69 runs needed on the fourth morning of the final. This victory marked South Africa's first major cricket title in 27 years, leading to celebrations at Lord's.

South Africa triumphed in the World Test Championship against reigning champions Australia by five wickets, successfully chasing down the final 69 runs needed on the fourth morning of the final on Saturday. This victory marked the Proteas' first significant cricket title in 27 years, igniting celebrations at Lord’s. They advanced from a precarious 213-2 overnight to 282-5, achieving the second-highest successful run chase in the 141-year history of Test cricket at the iconic venue. Following the win, emotions ran high as the Protea players expressed their feelings openly.

The most visibly emotional player was Keshav Maharaj. The spinner, who had previously faced disappointment during the 2022 T20 World Cup when he could not prevent a loss to the Netherlands, stood on the balcony of Lord's, witnessing South African cricket reach its pinnacle. Maharaj composed himself to speak with Smith. Overwhelmed with emotion, he wept uncontrollably, perfectly encapsulating the significance of this victory.

"It's special, it's an honour to lift the cup for everyone out here and back home. It's what the country's about, the unity among everyone in the last five days. We're very grateful, as a team as a nation, as a proud country. I think the emotions would've spurred me into the right direction had I got into bat. (Message to fans back home) Thanks to everyone who's been supporting us, through adversity we've stood strong. We honour those who've come before us, may this be a stepping stone for greater things to come," he said.

Keshav Maharaj , the only Indian-origin player to touch the WTC trophy.



His Interview with graham smith can make Even Adult Cry



Congratulations South Africa and Captain Temba For making this History.#WtcFinal2025#SouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/3aZYGK3AZl — Devendra Soni (@DevendraSo37461) June 14, 2025

Another poignant moment that captured the audience's attention was that of South Africa's captain, Temba Bavuma. The warrior, who played through an injured hamstring to score what could be considered the most crucial 66 runs of his career, forming a 147-run partnership with centurion Aiden Makram that shifted the match's momentum, covered his face. While his teammates celebrated exuberantly, Bavuma sat quietly, hiding his tear-streaked face. Eventually, he rose to join his teammates, but that image of Bavuma concealing his face conveyed a thousand stories, if not more.

Finally South Africa won WTC Final 2025

Graeme Smith & AB de Villiers literally crying.

Congratulations SA pic.twitter.com/FUObRclyIV — (@SheraVK18) June 14, 2025

South Africa’s only prior global trophy was the precursor to the Champions Trophy in 1998. Since then, their journey on the ICC’s grandest stages has been notoriously harsh. The locations and dates of their most devastating defeats include Birmingham 1999, Dhaka 2011, Auckland 2015, Kolkata 2023, and Bridgetown 2024.

However, London 2025 will be remembered as one of the most remarkable days in South African sports.

