Watch: Kane Williamson wants 50, expects yorker; deceptive Shaheen Afridi does THIS

Photo: Twitter

Pakistan speedster Shaheen Afridi is known for his fiery yorkers and bowling deadly on the pads of the batsmen. Coming into form just at the right time, Afridi picked up New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson as his 10th wicket of the T20 World Cup in Pakistan’s semi-final match at Sydney on Wednesday.

Pakistan kept it tight all along after Shaheen Afridi struck in the very first over, catching opener Finn Allen lbw after a near miss on the earlier ball. With Pakistan forcing New Zealand on the backfoot early on, the Kiwis never completely recovered. Dangerman Devon Conway was run out by Shadab Khan’s spectacular direct throw. Glenn Phillips was caught and bowled by Mohammad Nawaz.

Skipper Kane Williamson tried to steady the innings with Daryl Mitchell, trying to keep rotating the strike and picking up boundaries in the middle. The pair held the Pakistan bowling attack at bay until Shaheen Shah Afridi returned, and in style. Williamson was nearing a well-deserved fifty. Facing Shaheen Afridi on the second ball of the 17th over, Williamson expected a fuller delivery. With his score on 46, he looked to bring up the fifty with a scoop from outside off stump by converting an attempted yorker into a full toss. However, a deceptive Afridi had other plans.

A slower ball from an angle, Williamson had already committed and his stumps were in full view. He shuffled and tried to paddle the ball away. You miss and I hit! Shaheen did and the New Zealand skipper had to return to the dugout just short.

