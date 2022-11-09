Search icon
Watch: Kane Williamson wants 50, expects yorker; deceptive Shaheen Afridi does THIS

Pakistan kept it tight all along after Shaheen Afridi struck in the very first over. New Zealand recovered for a while but the speedster returned.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 09, 2022, 03:19 PM IST

Photo: Twitter

Pakistan speedster Shaheen Afridi is known for his fiery yorkers and bowling deadly on the pads of the batsmen. Coming into form just at the right time, Afridi picked up New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson as his 10th wicket of the T20 World Cup in Pakistan’s semi-final match at Sydney on Wednesday. 

Skipper Kane Williamson tried to steady the innings with Daryl Mitchell, trying to keep rotating the strike and picking up boundaries in the middle. The pair held the Pakistan bowling attack at bay until Shaheen Shah Afridi returned, and in style. Williamson was nearing a well-deserved fifty. Facing Shaheen Afridi on the second ball of the 17th over, Williamson expected a fuller delivery. With his score on 46, he looked to bring up the fifty with a scoop from outside off stump by converting an attempted yorker into a full toss. However, a deceptive Afridi had other plans. 

