Kane Williamson, the seasoned batsman for New Zealand, experienced an unusual and frustrating dismissal during Day 1 of the third Test against England. In a surprising turn of events, Williamson accidentally kicked the ball onto his stumps resulting in his dismissal by England's pacer Matthew Potts. This incident was not only unexpected but also unfortunate especially for the typically composed Williamson.

The day began positively for New Zealand with a strong 105-run opening partnership between Will Young and captain Tom Latham. Williamson, batting at No. 3, continued the momentum with a determined innings of 44 runs off 87 balls. However, his knock came to an abrupt end when a delivery from Potts deflected off his pads and ricocheted towards the stumps. In a reflexive move to block the ball with his leg, Williamson inadvertently nudged it onto the stumps, leaving him visibly shocked and frustrated.

Williamson's reaction, with his head hung low and a dismayed expression, mirrored the peculiarity and disappointment of the moment. His dismissal proved to be a pivotal moment in New Zealand's innings, as England seized the opportunity to take wickets in quick succession.

Watch:

Despite the promising start by the openers, New Zealand's innings crumbled from 105/1 to 232/7 by the middle of the third session. Williamson's innings stood out as the last significant resistance from the BlackCaps' top order as the middle and lower order struggled against England's disciplined bowling attack.

As New Zealand headed into the final Test of the series aiming to avoid a home whitewash after losing the first two matches, the inability to capitalize on the strong opening partnership left them in a precarious position. With only Williamson displaying resilience before his unfortunate dismissal, New Zealand now faces a challenging task to post a competitive first-innings total at Hamilton.

