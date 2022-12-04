Watch: Joe Root bats left-handed to counter Zahid Mahmood's leg-spin during ENG-PAK 1st Test

Image Source: Twitter/PCB

Joe Root is a world-class cricketer who has scored over 10,500 Test match runs batting right-handed.

However, in the first Test between England and Pakistan in Rawalpindi, Root experimented with batting left-handed against spinner Zahid Mahmood. Mahmood was looking for the rough outside the leg stump against right-hander's so Root chose to bat left-handed.

The delivery of a leg-spin bowler moves away from the right-handed batter, making strong swings against them difficult. A leg-spin ball, on the other hand, comes into the left-handed batter, making it simpler to smash the delivery towards the leg-side.

Former England captain Nasser Hussain expressed surprise at the switch, joking that batting right-handed had become "too simple for him." Root hit a basic left-handed sweep shot from Mahmood, and Naseem Shah missed a difficult chance at midwicket.

While swiftly returning to right-handed batting, Root attempted reverse-sweeps against Mahmood to negate the rough. "What I've just witnessed there is incredible," Hussain added.

When Root took a single as a left-handed hitter, Harry Brook came on strike. Brook rotated the strike on the following ball. Root was back at the striker's end, but he chose to bat right-handed this time. Zahid Mahmood produced a length delivery that was smashed towards the boundary line by Root's reverse sweep.

England declared their second innings at 264/7 giving Pakistan a target of 343. In reply, Pakistan has lost 2 wickets at the score of 79 runs.

READ| 'It took 3 captains and 24 years for PAK to win World Cup': Amit Mishra slams Pakistani fan for mocking MS Dhoni