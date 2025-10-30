Watch: Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur break down in tears after India's historic win over Australia in Women's World Cup semi-final

Emotions ran high after India’s thrilling win over Australia in the Women’s World Cup 2025 semi-final as captain Harmanpreet Kaur and centurion Jemimah Rodrigues broke down in tears. India now head to the final with hopes of lifting their first-ever World Cup title.

The raw emotion of a momentous victory washed over the Indian camp today as Jemimah Rodrigues and Captain Harmanpreet Kaur broke down in tears following their team's stunning five-wicket win over seven-time champions Australia in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semi-final. Their tearful embrace after completing the highest-ever run-chase in Women's ODI history captured the sheer magnitude of India's triumph, sending them into the World Cup final against South Africa.

Chasing a colossal 339 set by the formidable Australians, India appeared to be facing an insurmountable task. However, Jemimah Rodrigues, playing an innings of a lifetime on her home turf, anchored the chase with an unbeaten 127 runs off just 134 balls. She found a resolute partner in Harmanpreet Kaur, who smashed a brilliant 89 off 88 deliveries. Their 167-run partnership for the third wicket resurrected India's hopes after early setbacks.

As the winning runs were struck, the tension that had gripped the stadium for over seven hours finally burst. Rodrigues, typically effervescent, collapsed onto the pitch, overcome. Moments later, a visibly emotional Harmanpreet Kaur rushed to her, embracing her in a tearful hug as the rest of the team piled on. The celebrations were deeply personal, reflecting years of battling against an Australian side that had often proved to be India's nemesis in crucial knockout matches.

"It was really hard these last four months, but it just feels like a dream and it's not sunk in yet." Rodrigues, still wiping away tears of joy, spoke of the belief within the squad. This historic victory, not only dethroning the reigning champions but doing so with a record-breaking chase, will undoubtedly be etched into the annals of Indian cricket history, ushering in a new era for the Women in Blue.

