WATCH: Jeffrey Vandersay and Ashen Bandara collide while saving Kohli's boundary in IND vs SL 3rd ODI

Image Source: Twitter/Screengrab

Play was briefly suspended after Sri Lanka's Jeffrey Vandersay and Ashen Bandara collided on the boundary while attempting to prevent a Virat Kohli boundary during the decisive third ODI on Sunday.

They both collided with one another and were carried off the field on stretchers, both players contorted in agonizing pain. The impact of the collision was so severe that medical personnel had to be called in to assess the situation.

WATCH:

Not so good scenes from Trivandrum.

Just hoping that the injuries aren’t serious. #INDvsSL#GreenfieldStadium pic.twitter.com/7RhrzHOq18 — Nirmal Jyothi (@majornirmal) January 15, 2023



More to follow...