WATCH: Jeffrey Vandersay and Ashen Bandara collide while saving Kohli's boundary in IND vs SL 3rd ODI

The impact of the collision was so severe that medical personnel had to be called in to assess the situation.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 15, 2023, 05:00 PM IST

Image Source: Twitter/Screengrab

Play was briefly suspended after Sri Lanka's Jeffrey Vandersay and Ashen Bandara collided on the boundary while attempting to prevent a Virat Kohli boundary during the decisive third ODI on Sunday. 

They both collided with one another and were carried off the field on stretchers, both players contorted in agonizing pain. The impact of the collision was so severe that medical personnel had to be called in to assess the situation.

WATCH:


More to follow...

