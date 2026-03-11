Watch: Jay Shah's sporting gesture for New Zealand players after T20 World Cup final wins internet

A subtle gesture by Jay Shah toward New Zealand players after their loss to India in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final has earned widespread praise online. The moment of sportsmanship quickly went viral, with fans applauding the respectful act.

ICC chairman Jay Shah, who previously held the position of BCCI secretary, recently attended the T20 World Cup 2026 final between India and New Zealand in Ahmedabad. During his tenure with the BCCI, he oversaw the launch of the Women's Premier League, the introduction of pay parity for male and female cricketers, the signing of record-breaking media rights deals for the IPL, and significant improvements in domestic cricket. After resigning from his role as BCCI secretary at the end of 2024, Jay Shah assumed the position of ICC chairman in December of that year.

Following the T20 World Cup final in 2026, numerous videos of Jay Shah circulated online, showcasing him alongside Indian cricket icons MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma. Notably, after India's victory, Jay Shah, team captain Suryakumar Yadav, and coach Gautam Gambhir visited a Hanuman temple in Ahmedabad, bringing the trophy with them.

However, Jay Shah's interactions were not limited to Indian players. In a recently viral video, he was seen engaging with the New Zealand team, an act that received praise from social media users.

Jay Shah consoling Mitchell Santner and the New Zealand players after their T20 World Cup final loss against India — a really nice gesture pic.twitter.com/0RXKpP1QJT — Sonu (@Cricket_live247) March 10, 2026

As for the match itself, New Zealand won the toss and chose to field first. Yet, a remarkable return to form from Abhishek Sharma, who scored a record-breaking fifty (52 runs off 21 balls, including six fours and three sixes), along with his 98-run partnership with Sanju Samson (89 runs), made New Zealand regret their decision.

Later, Samson formed a century partnership with Ishan Kishan, who contributed 54 runs off 25 balls, hitting four boundaries and four sixes, helping India surpass the 200-run mark by the 16th over. After a brief period of slower scoring, Shivam Dube added valuable runs with an unbeaten 26 off just eight balls, including three fours and two sixes, leading India to a total of 255/5, the highest score in T20 World Cup finals. James Neesham was the standout bowler for New Zealand, taking 3 wickets for 46 runs.

In a chase of 256 runs, Axar Patel (3/23) and Jasprit Bumrah (4/15) managed to bring the Kiwis down to 72/5, even with Tim Seifert scoring a half-century (52 off 26 balls, including two fours and five sixes). Although there was a short partnership between Daryl Mitchell (17) and captain Mitchell Santner (43 off 35 balls, featuring three fours and two sixes), India continued to take wickets consistently, leading to the Kiwis being all out for a mere 159 runs.

