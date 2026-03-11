FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

John Abraham, Harshvardhan Rane begin filming Force 3 in Gujarat; latter apologises to crew for this shocking reason

Government claims 'enough' LPG stocks, urges consumers not to panic

BAN vs PAK, 1st ODI: Nahid Rana’s five-wicket haul powers Bangladesh to 8-wicket win over Pakistan, lead series 1-0

Watch: Jay Shah's sporting gesture for New Zealand players after T20 World Cup final wins internet

US-Israel-Iran War: PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s brother Iddo, Mossad chief killed in Iranian Attack? Details here

Anurag Kashyap on being named in Epstein Files: 'You can attach anything to my name and people will easily believe it'

Has Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna not received Rs 50 lakh prize money yet? Former Anupamaa star makes shocking revelation

'Jasprit Bumrah learnt slower balls from me': Pakistani-born UAE cricketer makes BOLD claim

CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt set to add 200 electric buses this month, expending EV fleet to 7,500

'Build a super team, not superstars': Gautam Gambhir opens up about his coaching approach, sets WTC qualification as India’s next target

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
John Abraham, Harshvardhan Rane begin filming Force 3 in Gujarat; latter apologises to crew for this shocking reason

John Abraham, Harshvardhan Rane begin filming Force 3 in Gujarat; latter

BAN vs PAK, 1st ODI: Nahid Rana’s five-wicket haul powers Bangladesh to 8-wicket win over Pakistan, lead series 1-0

BAN vs PAK, 1st ODI: Nahid Rana’s five-wicket haul powers Bangladesh to 8-wicket

Watch: Jay Shah's sporting gesture for New Zealand players after T20 World Cup final wins internet

Watch: Jay Shah's sporting gesture for New Zealand players after T20 World Cup

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Kuldeep Yadav marriage: How star cricketer fell in love with Vanshika Chadha? know wedding venue, functions, key details

Kuldeep Yadav marriage: How star cricketer fell in love with Vanshika Chadha?

Meet Farah Pahlavi: From Iran’s last empress to widow in exile, all about her Shahbanu journey amid US-Israel-Iran war

Meet Farah Pahlavi: From Iran’s last empress to widow in exile

Sanju Samson net worth: Know about T20 World Cup hero’s education, family, and luxurious lifestyle

Sanju Samson net worth: Know about T20 World Cup hero’s, family, and luxurio

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Watch: Jay Shah's sporting gesture for New Zealand players after T20 World Cup final wins internet

A subtle gesture by Jay Shah toward New Zealand players after their loss to India in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final has earned widespread praise online. The moment of sportsmanship quickly went viral, with fans applauding the respectful act.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 11, 2026, 05:57 PM IST

Watch: Jay Shah's sporting gesture for New Zealand players after T20 World Cup final wins internet
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

ICC chairman Jay Shah, who previously held the position of BCCI secretary, recently attended the T20 World Cup 2026 final between India and New Zealand in Ahmedabad. During his tenure with the BCCI, he oversaw the launch of the Women's Premier League, the introduction of pay parity for male and female cricketers, the signing of record-breaking media rights deals for the IPL, and significant improvements in domestic cricket. After resigning from his role as BCCI secretary at the end of 2024, Jay Shah assumed the position of ICC chairman in December of that year.

Following the T20 World Cup final in 2026, numerous videos of Jay Shah circulated online, showcasing him alongside Indian cricket icons MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma. Notably, after India's victory, Jay Shah, team captain Suryakumar Yadav, and coach Gautam Gambhir visited a Hanuman temple in Ahmedabad, bringing the trophy with them.

However, Jay Shah's interactions were not limited to Indian players. In a recently viral video, he was seen engaging with the New Zealand team, an act that received praise from social media users.

As for the match itself, New Zealand won the toss and chose to field first. Yet, a remarkable return to form from Abhishek Sharma, who scored a record-breaking fifty (52 runs off 21 balls, including six fours and three sixes), along with his 98-run partnership with Sanju Samson (89 runs), made New Zealand regret their decision. 

Later, Samson formed a century partnership with Ishan Kishan, who contributed 54 runs off 25 balls, hitting four boundaries and four sixes, helping India surpass the 200-run mark by the 16th over. After a brief period of slower scoring, Shivam Dube added valuable runs with an unbeaten 26 off just eight balls, including three fours and two sixes, leading India to a total of 255/5, the highest score in T20 World Cup finals. James Neesham was the standout bowler for New Zealand, taking 3 wickets for 46 runs.

In a chase of 256 runs, Axar Patel (3/23) and Jasprit Bumrah (4/15) managed to bring the Kiwis down to 72/5, even with Tim Seifert scoring a half-century (52 off 26 balls, including two fours and five sixes). Although there was a short partnership between Daryl Mitchell (17) and captain Mitchell Santner (43 off 35 balls, featuring three fours and two sixes), India continued to take wickets consistently, leading to the Kiwis being all out for a mere 159 runs.

Also read| 'Jasprit Bumrah learnt slower balls from me': Pakistani-born UAE cricketer makes BOLD claim

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
John Abraham, Harshvardhan Rane begin filming Force 3 in Gujarat; latter apologises to crew for this shocking reason
John Abraham, Harshvardhan Rane begin filming Force 3 in Gujarat; latter
BAN vs PAK, 1st ODI: Nahid Rana’s five-wicket haul powers Bangladesh to 8-wicket win over Pakistan, lead series 1-0
BAN vs PAK, 1st ODI: Nahid Rana’s five-wicket haul powers Bangladesh to 8-wicket
Watch: Jay Shah's sporting gesture for New Zealand players after T20 World Cup final wins internet
Watch: Jay Shah's sporting gesture for New Zealand players after T20 World Cup
US-Israel-Iran War: PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s brother Iddo, Mossad chief killed in Iranian Attack? Details here
US-Israel-Iran War: PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s brother Iddo, Mossad chief killed?
Anurag Kashyap on being named in Epstein Files: 'You can attach anything to my name and people will easily believe it'
Anurag Kashyap on being named in Epstein Files: 'You can attach anything to my
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Kuldeep Yadav marriage: How star cricketer fell in love with Vanshika Chadha? know wedding venue, functions, key details
Kuldeep Yadav marriage: How star cricketer fell in love with Vanshika Chadha?
Meet Farah Pahlavi: From Iran’s last empress to widow in exile, all about her Shahbanu journey amid US-Israel-Iran war
Meet Farah Pahlavi: From Iran’s last empress to widow in exile
Sanju Samson net worth: Know about T20 World Cup hero’s education, family, and luxurious lifestyle
Sanju Samson net worth: Know about T20 World Cup hero’s, family, and luxurio
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram: Bollywood couples blessed with baby girls
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda-Lin Lais
Who is Vanshika Chadha? The woman who won Kuldeep Yadav’s heart; wedding set for March 14
Who is Vanshika Chadha? The woman who won Kuldeep Yadav’s heart; wedding set for
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement