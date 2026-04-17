Watch: Jasprit Bumrah vents frustration, throws run-up marker as wicketless run continues in IPL 2026

Jasprit Bumrah’s frustration was evident during the IPL 2026 clash as the Mumbai Indians pace spearhead screamed and threw his run-up marker after another wicketless spell. The rare outburst from the usually calm pacer came as batters continued to deny him a breakthrough.

Jasprit Bumrah appeared visibly upset after his wicketless streak continued during the MI vs PBKS match at Wankhede on Thursday. He ended the game with figures of 0/41 across four overs, contributing to the 5-time champions' fourth straight loss. The Indian fast bowler has yet to claim a wicket this season, and the pressure on him seems to be increasing.

In a now-famous video, Bumrah is seen expressing his frustration by shouting in anger after his final over. He then picked up his run-up marker and threw it in exasperation.

Jasprit Bumrah looked visibly frustrated, kicking the ground and even picking up his run-up marker and throwing it away in anger after going wicketless in his 4 overs against RCB.



Meanwhile, some people are calling him a “snake,” but in reality, Bumrah is just desperate for a… pic.twitter.com/zxSGQg9NCE — (@rushiii_12) April 17, 2026

Bumrah came into IPL 2026 after leading India to another T20 World Cup victory, finishing the tournament as the joint leading wicket-taker and was anticipated to be a significant asset for the Mumbai Indians.

However, Bumrah has been unable to deliver. Over 19 overs, he has given away 164 runs with an economy rate of 8.63. While he has managed to limit the runs, opposing batters have capitalized on his performance. On Thursday, Shreyas Iyer took advantage of him while Punjab was firmly in control of the match.

When asked about Bumrah's difficulties, Mumbai Indians coach Mahela Jayawardene firmly denied that the star pacer is experiencing a poor run. He emphasized that the team's failure to generate pressure during the powerplay with other bowlers is the reason for Bumrah's lack of wickets.

"Yeah, I mean, I think Booms (Bumrah) is bowling well; it's just that we're not putting pressure in the powerplay. They know they don't need to take too much risk against Booms, and while we've tried a few different things, which he is trying as well, the opposition is batting well. I can't quite put a finger on it and say he hasn't taken wickets for a specific reason, but as a unit, we've lacked that penetration on different surfaces. That is something we need to work on," the former Sri Lanka captain told reporters on Thursday.

Jayawardene also expressed confidence in Bumrah's ability to navigate this challenging phase, suggesting that once he starts taking wickets, he could continue to do so for the remainder of the season. The MI coach highlighted the need for other bowlers in the franchise to step up and collectively share the responsibility.

"I think once he starts taking wickets, we might not be able to stop him, so we just need to back that. He's not the only bowler in our attack; we've got other quality bowlers, and we just need to come together as a group. We've had quite a few unfortunate injuries and illnesses within the camp, so we haven't been able to get everyone on the park. Hopefully, we can get those guys out there consistently now," he stressed.

Also read| 'No trophy this year': Ex-India star urges Hardik Pandya to 'take rest from captaincy', suggests Rohit Sharma should lead MI