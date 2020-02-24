WATCH: Jasprit Bumrah reveals how MS Dhoni's advice helped him perform well on his Team India debut vs Australia

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has revealed how the former national team skipper MS Dhoni's advice helped him perform well on his debut for the Men In Blue.

Bumrah made his T20I debut back in 2016 during India's tour of Australia on the back of his exceptional performances for the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

During an exclusive interview with CricBuzz, Indian's premier fast bowler took a trip down the memory lane and spoke on the rollercoaster of emotions he experienced before his first game for the Men In Blue.

The 26-year-old claimed that he was very much nervous and also surprised when he came to know that he was included in the playing XI to face the Aussies.

However, it was thanks to Dhoni's key advice to "enjoy himself" no the pitch, which helped him settle his nerves.

“Nobody came up to me, nobody said anything, but MS came up and said just be yourself and enjoy,” Jasprit Bumrah told CricBuzz.

Bumrah, who was on the sidelines due to an injury for nearly three months, successfully made his return into the team during India's first T20I match of the series against Sri Lanka last month.

However, the star pacer's performances during the three-match ODI series was fairly poor. Bumrah went wicketless in all the three ODIs, giving away 53, 64 and 50 runs respectively during his 10-over spells as India ended up losing all three matches.

Also read WATCH: CSK skipper MS Dhoni gets mobbed by fans in Thane

Jasprit's performance in the first Test match was once again below par as he managed to bag just 1 wicket during the 4-day encounter between the two sides in Wellington which India ended up losing by 10-wickets on Monday (February 24).