Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg beats Bernard Arnault, becomes world's 3rd richest man, net worth reaches...

Meet actress who allegedly attempted suicide after breakup with Ajay Devgn, actor said she will land up in mental asylum

ICC Test Rankings: Rishabh Pant re-enters top 10 after Chennai century; Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma slip...

Delhi CM Atishi announces hiked minimum wage for unorganised sector workers

Watch: Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja tease Ashwin with MS Dhoni inspired meme onboard flight to Kanpur

Fresh from his outstanding performance in the first Test, Ashwin became the target of a playful prank inspired by an iconic MS Dhoni meme.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 25, 2024, 06:07 PM IST

Courtesy: X/Screengrab
The atmosphere on Team India's flight to Kanpur was jovial and upbeat, with players in high spirits following their impressive victory in the first Test against Bangladesh. A video shared by the BCCI captured a lighthearted moment where Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah playfully teased star all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin.

Fresh from his outstanding performance in the first Test, Ashwin became the target of a playful prank inspired by an iconic MS Dhoni meme. The duo jokingly referred to Ashwin as "Anna for a reason," a nod to the popular "Thala for a reason" meme originally created as a tribute to Dhoni's leadership.

During the flight, Bumrah playfully teased Ashwin with the meme phrase, seemingly acknowledging Ashwin's crucial role in India's resounding 280-run victory over Bangladesh. Jadeja, seated beside Ashwin, joined in on the fun by echoing the same phrase.

Despite the teasing, Ashwin took it all in good humor, jokingly referring to himself as being 'bullied' by his teammates. Bumrah, with a laugh, clarified that his words were simply a way to appreciate Ashwin's exceptional performance on the field.

Playing on his home turf in Chennai, the seasoned off-spinner delivered a remarkable performance that showcased his skill and experience. He not only scored a crucial 113 runs with the bat but also took six wickets in Bangladesh's second innings. His century played a vital role in India's recovery from a precarious position of 144/6 to a solid total of 376, laying the foundation for the team's success in the match. His six wickets further dashed any hopes of a Bangladesh resurgence.

Ashwin's century was made even more memorable by the valuable support he received from Jadeja, who contributed a quick 86 runs during a crucial partnership. Together, the duo shifted the momentum in India's favor, setting the stage for Bumrah and the rest of the bowling attack to secure the victory. Bumrah also played a significant role, taking four wickets in the first innings and dismantling the Bangladesh top order.

Also read| ICC Test Rankings: Rishabh Pant re-enters top 10 after Chennai century; Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma slip...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
