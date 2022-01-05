WATCH: Jasprit Bumrah, Marco Jansen lock horns, umpires rush to diffuse tension

Day 3 of the ongoing Test between India and South Africa witnessed plenty of drama. After a clash of words between Rishabh Pant and Rassie van der Dussen earlier in the day, Jasprit Bumrah also went toe to toe against South Africa's young pacer Marco Janse. Such was their confrontation, that umpire Marais Erasmus had to rush to separate the duo in order to keep things calm.

The incident took place in the 55th over of India's second innings, as Jasprit Bumrah, who usually avoids such clashes was seen exchanging glares with Marco Jansen.

They wouldn't stop there as the duo then confronted each other, seeing the situation blow out of hands, umpire Marais Erasmus rushed to the spot and asked the pair to calm it down. A video of this whole fiasco is now going viral on social media.

Here is the clash between Jasprit Bumrarh and Marco Jansen:

Babu bhaiya would go "Khopdi tod, Khopdi tod Jansen ka" pic.twitter.com/6xYLRUQNQA — Benaam Baadshah (@BenaamBaadshah4) January 5, 2022

Before this incident, Jansen had bombarded Bumrah with a flurry of bouncers, however, the Indian pacer swung his bat at every delivery which seemed to have irked the South African. Jasprit Bumrah scored seven runs including a massive six before he departed.

Jansen, who made his debut in Centurion, has been an effective weapon for the Proteas. He picked up three wickets in the second innings, as did Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada.

Currently, the Indian team are looking to defend their lead of 240 runs, and at the time of writing, South Africa were 71/1 with Aiden Markram having already departed after scoring 31 runs.