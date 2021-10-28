Headlines

Jawan box office collection day 1: Atlee film takes monstrous start, SRK smashes own record of Bollywood's best opening

US President Biden departs for India to attend G20 Summit

India's first UPI-enabled cash withdrawals promise convenience, know how it works

Cricket

Watch: Jason Roy hits 'Jurassic six' against Bangladesh during a match-winning innings

England opener smashed 61 runs in just 38 balls in his 50th T20I match as he helped his side chase down 125 runs in just 14.1 overs.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 28, 2021, 04:20 PM IST

A belligerent Jason Roy was on display on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi as he scored 61 runs off just 38 balls against Bangladesh as England were chasing 125 runs in their second game of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021. Roy's innings helped England to chase down the total in just 14.1 to notch up their second win of the tournament.

Playing his 50th T20I, the explosive opener was on song right from the start as he ripped apart the Bangladesh bowling attack. Roy smashed five fours and three sixes during his innings and one of the shots was labelled as the 'Jurassic six' by the ICC.

It wasn't the biggest of Roy's sixes on the day but it followed an unusual fan moment on camera. ICC posted a video on Instagram where a fan was seen riding a dinosaur-like stuffed toy in the crowd and seconds later Roy latched onto Mahedi Hasan on the third ball of the seventh over, hitting over long-on and it had enough legs to over the diving fielder Mohammad Naim.

ICC captioned the video saying, "A jurassic six from Jason Roy".

Roy registered his seventh half-century in T20Is and even though he got out before England crossed the finished line, the World No 1 batter Dawid Malan played a calm innings to see his side through.

Earlier, it was the part-time spin of Liam Livingstone and variations of Tymal Mills, which helped England resruct Bangaldesh to just 124 runs after choosing to bowl first.

England have now won both their games and look set to top Group 1 unless Australia come in their way.

