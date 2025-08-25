WATCH: Jammu and Kashmir cricketer dies in tragic road accident, CCTV captures chilling moment

A CCTV footage has surfaced online featuring a tragic road accident of a cricketer from Jammu and Kashmir.

A local cricketer from Jammu and Kashmir lost his life in a tragic road accident. The cricketer is identified as Fareed Hussain, who met with an accident on August 20. A CCTV footage has now surfaced online, which captured the whole incident. In the viral clip, Hussain was seen riding a two-wheeler, and while he was passing by an SUV (standing on the roadside), the man inside the car suddenly opened the door, which hit the cricketer. After the hit, the cricketer immediately fell to the ground, and nearby people came out to help.

See the viral clip:

#Viral Video: A man Fareed Khan, who was a renowned cricketer from Poonch, has lost his life in this incident.#Poonch #RoadAccident #greaterjammu pic.twitter.com/IycMdPQNP1 — Greater jammu (@greater_jammu) August 22, 2025

After the accident, the nearby people immediately rushed Fareed to the nearest hospital, but doctors were unable to save his life. Fareed was just 23 years old. Meanwhile, the incident has become a major talking point on social media, where netizens are highlighting the carelessness of people on busy roads.

Who was Fareed Hussain?

Fareed Hussain was a popular young cricketing talent from Jammu and Kashmir. The 23-year-old cricketer had already represented in local tournaments and was steadily making his mark in the sport. Soon after the news of his untimely death made headlines, several fans, his fellow cricketers, and well-wishers remembered Fareed and expressed condolences