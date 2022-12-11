Watch: James Anderson bowls unplayable outswinger to dismiss Mohammad Rizwan in PAK vs ENG 2nd Test

England set a target of 355 runs for Pakistan.

England veteran James Anderson stunned Pakistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan with a brilliant delivery in the second Test in Multan.

Rizwan, who had been elevated up the order to open alongside Abdullah Shafique, got off to a good start as Pakistan tried to chase down 355 to win. However, following a 66-run partnership with Shafique, England eventually pitched the ball to Anderson for the first time in the innings.

And the 40-year-old worked his magic again, dismissing Rizwan for 30 with a delivery that snuck past his outside edge and clattered into off stump. Rizwan appeared completely perplexed as Anderson spun away in joy, and he just remained there in apparent disbelief for a long before walking off the field.

It was a brilliant outswinger and Rizwan missed the line completely after committing himself to the front foot early.

Watch:

The genius of James Anderson pic.twitter.com/EXaxSYh7Ul — . (@paceandbounce_) December 11, 2022

Coming back to the match, England set a target of 355 runs for Pakistan in the second Test of the three-match series. England scored 281 runs in the first innings. Abrar Ahmed, a Pakistan debutant, grabbed seven wickets. Pakistan's innings ended with the dismissal of their captain, Babar Azam. They scored 202 runs, giving the visitors a 79-run lead.

England were all out on 275 runs in the second innings. The hosts are in a winning position as they chase a 355-run target. Pakistan finished with 193 runs for the loss of four wickets. Notably, there are still more than two days left in the match, and the hosts need only 162 runs more with six wickets in hand.

