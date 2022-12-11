Search icon
Watch: James Anderson bowls unplayable outswinger to dismiss Mohammad Rizwan in PAK vs ENG 2nd Test

Rizwan was sent to open the innings along with Abdullah Shafique. He was dismissed on 30 runs when the team score was 66.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 11, 2022, 07:54 PM IST

England set a target of 355 runs for Pakistan.

England veteran James Anderson stunned Pakistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan with a brilliant delivery in the second Test in Multan.

Rizwan, who had been elevated up the order to open alongside Abdullah Shafique, got off to a good start as Pakistan tried to chase down 355 to win. However, following a 66-run partnership with Shafique, England eventually pitched the ball to Anderson for the first time in the innings.

And the 40-year-old worked his magic again, dismissing Rizwan for 30 with a delivery that snuck past his outside edge and clattered into off stump. Rizwan appeared completely perplexed as Anderson spun away in joy, and he just remained there in apparent disbelief for a long before walking off the field.

It was a brilliant outswinger and Rizwan missed the line completely after committing himself to the front foot early.

Watch: 

Coming back to the match, England set a target of 355 runs for Pakistan in the second Test of the three-match series. England scored 281 runs in the first innings. Abrar Ahmed, a Pakistan debutant, grabbed seven wickets. Pakistan's innings ended with the dismissal of their captain, Babar Azam. They scored 202 runs, giving the visitors a 79-run lead.

England were all out on 275 runs in the second innings. The hosts are in a winning position as they chase a 355-run target. Pakistan finished with 193 runs for the loss of four wickets. Notably, there are still more than two days left in the match, and the hosts need only 162 runs more with six wickets in hand.

READ| 'We've survived without India now for good number of years': PCB chief Ramiz Raja

