Watch: Jaipur crowd's 'Rohit bhai ko bowling do' chant during Vijay Hazare Trophy match sends internet into frenzy

A light-hearted moment stole the spotlight during Mumbai’s Vijay Hazare Trophy clash when the Jaipur crowd broke into chants of Rohit Bhai Ko Bowling Do. The playful request for Rohit Sharma to bowl quickly went viral on social media, delighting fans and adding comic relief to the domestic fixture.

The Vijay Hazare Trophy match featuring Mumbai and Sikkim in Jaipur became an unforgettable event as fans erupted into enthusiastic chants of “Rohit bhai ko bowling do!” while Indian cricket sensation Rohit Sharma was on the field. This playful request from the audience added a fun element to the game and highlighted the unique connection Rohit has with supporters nationwide.

Primarily recognized for his batting prowess and leadership at the top level, Rohit seldom bowls in competitive matches. This infrequency made the chant even more amusing, as fans humorously encouraged the Mumbai team to let him take the ball.

Jaipur crowd chanting, ‘Rohit bhai ko bowling do’. pic.twitter.com/zBBXjeKD1X — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 24, 2025

Both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma made their returns to domestic cricket with flair. The two stalwarts of Team India, who now focus solely on ODI cricket, demonstrated that they are well-prepared for the 2027 ODI World Cup. Rohit delivered an impressive performance, scoring 155 runs off just 94 balls, including 18 fours and nine sixes.

He reached his century in just 62 balls, marking the fastest of his List-A career, and played a crucial role in helping Mumbai successfully chase a target of 239 runs, defeating Sikkim by eight wickets. A large crowd gathered at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur to witness the Mumbai vs Sikkim clash.

On the other hand, Virat also made a significant impact, scoring a brilliant century for Delhi against Andhra Pradesh. This match took place behind closed doors at the BCCI's (Board of Control for Cricket in India) CoE (Centre of Excellence), where Virat showcased his batting dominance, maintaining his exceptional form. Tasked with chasing a challenging total of 299, Virat scored a magnificent 131 runs off 101 balls, which included 14 fours and three sixes.

Virat set a new record by surpassing Sachin Tendulkar as the fastest player to reach 16,000 runs in List-A cricket. The right-handed batsman, needing just one run to achieve this milestone, accomplished it in 330 innings, outpacing Tendulkar, who had reached the mark in 391 innings.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, currently holding the top two spots among ODI batters, are expected to participate in the upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill, who was sidelined during the ODI series against South Africa due to an injury, is anticipated to take charge of the team.

