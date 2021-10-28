Watch: Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer in awe of Virat Kohli's strokeplay ahead of India's game against New Zealand

Team India skipper Virat Kohli, who was the highest run-getter for his side in their first game of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup against Pakistan, wants to make amends and take his team over the line in their second game against New Zealand.

Kohli hit the nets on Wednesday with some determination as he was hitting the ball to all parts and middling it left, right and centre. Kohli's majestic strokeplay was on display and it wasn't without the audience as a couple of his teammates were left awestruck by the same.

Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer were enjoying every bit of it as Kohli kept going hell for the leather in the nets, four days before the game. Ishan and Shreyas were watching it from the keeper or the slip's eyes as they were behind Kohli but boy did they get an outstanding view of some of his range hitting.

The official handle of ICC shared the video on Instagram with a caption, "Kishan and Iyer left in awe of Kohli's brilliance. @ishankishan23 and @shreyas41 were left short of words watching @virat.kohli in all his glory in the nets."

With Pakistan winning both their games against India and New Zealand, Sunday's match could put the campaign of one of the teams in jeopardy as the losing team will not just have to win all their three remaining games, but will also have to hope for other results going their way.

New Zealand lost against Pakistan in a close encounter in Sharjah while the Indian team were decimated by the men in green as Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan helped their team get over the line with 10 wickets in the bag.