Watch Ishan Kishan involved in a heated argument with Tabraiz Shamsi after hitting him for a six

Ishan Kishan during 3rd T20I

India and South Africa played their third T20I at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. During the match, Indian batter Ishan Kishan and South African spinner Tabraiz Shamsi got involved in a furious argument. The incident occurred when Kishan hit a flat six off Shamsi's bowling in the 9th over of the match.

Containing his fine run of form, Ishan Kishan scored his second half-century in the ongoing five-match T20I series against South Africa in the third game at Visakhapatnam. Kishan reached the 50-run mark in just 31 balls to help India get a phenomenal start after Rishabh Pant lost the toss for the third time in this series

In a video that is going viral on the internet, Kishan and Shamsi can be seen exchanging a few words in between deliveries.

The video shows Kishan saying things to Shamsi after the latter mumbled a few words. Here's the video of the incident that is going viral on the social media platform Twitter.

Earlier, after being put in to bat, Ishan and Gaikwad gave India an explosive start, taking the score to 97 inside 10 overs. Gaikwad sizzled and peeled off his maiden fifty for India. Hardik Pandya finished it well for India as he scored an unbeaten 31 off 21 balls, including four boundaries.

Hardik Pandya took the hosts to 179 for 5. The total proved to be more than enough as spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and medium pacer Harshal Patel shared 7 wickets betweeen them to bowl South Africa out for 131 in 19.1 overs.