Watch: Ishan Kishan handed maiden Test cap by Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma does the honours for Yashasvi Jaiswal

Headlines

Nyaay-The Justice: Why movie based on Sushant Singh Rajput’s life is sparking row? Know what Delhi HC said

IAF Agniveervayu 2024 recruitment notification released; check eligibility and how to apply

IND vs WI: R Ashwin becomes first Indian bowler to dismiss father-son duo in Test cricket

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Wildcards Elvish Yadav, Aashika Bhatia enter in house; appoint Manisha Rani as captain

'UCC is divisive and would hamper peace, harmony' says Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin's party

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Nyaay-The Justice: Why movie based on Sushant Singh Rajput’s life is sparking row? Know what Delhi HC said

IAF Agniveervayu 2024 recruitment notification released; check eligibility and how to apply

IND vs WI: R Ashwin becomes first Indian bowler to dismiss father-son duo in Test cricket

Cholesterol: 10 foods, drinks to avoid for healthy heart

Rani Durgavati to Rani Tarabai: Queens that bravely fought against Mughals

Batters who have hit longest sixes in cricket history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Sheth host intimate baby shower, actress' sister Tanushree Dutta attends

In pics: Shama Sikander scorches the internet as she flaunts her sexy curves in bikini, fans say ‘forever hot’

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

Car Rammed Into Mayor's Home; Buildings On Fire: France Braces For New Violence Post Teen's Funeral

BTS 10th Anniversary: Fireworks Illuminate Seoul Sky with Jungkook's Narration

Alia Bhatt brutally trolled, BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Jennie spotted holding hands & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, May 18

Nyaay-The Justice: Why movie based on Sushant Singh Rajput’s life is sparking row? Know what Delhi HC said

Mission Start Ab: Alia Bhatt launches Prime Video series to empower startups, netizens compare it with Shark Tank

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Wildcards Elvish Yadav, Aashika Bhatia enter in house; appoint Manisha Rani as captain

HomeCricket

viral

Watch: Ishan Kishan handed maiden Test cap by Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma does the honours for Yashasvi Jaiswal

Jaiswal is making his international debut, whereas Kishan, who has already played 14 ODIs and 27 T20Is, will now be participating in his first Test match.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 09:22 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Indian Test cricket welcomes two promising new players, Ishan Kishan and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who are poised to become future stars in the red-ball format. The anticipation surrounding their debut was palpable as they were presented with their maiden Test caps just moments before the toss between the West Indies and India at the picturesque Winsor Park in Roseau, Dominica.

Earlier in the week, India captain Rohit Sharma had already disclosed that Jaiswal would be making his international debut in the first Test. However, Kishan's inclusion was uncertain due to the presence of the more experienced KS Bharat in the squad for this tour.

Nevertheless, the team management made the bold decision to give Kishan the opportunity to showcase his skills at the highest level. While Bharat has been exceptional behind the stumps whenever given the chance, his lack of runs and batting form have relegated him to the sidelines.

In the customary pre-match huddle, the team members gathered for their final pep-talk. Captain Rohit Sharma then bestowed the Test cap upon debutant Jaiswal, while former skipper Virat Kohli presented Kishan with his maiden cap. Both senior players took a moment to have a brief conversation with the young talents, offering words of encouragement and wisdom before they embarked on their maiden Test journey.

Watch: 

Meanwhile, the West Indies team has introduced a promising newcomer, Alick Athanaze, a 24-year-old all-rounder with exceptional batting skills.

Athanaze recently marked his international debut in the third One Day International (ODI) match, which took place during the West Indies' tour of the United Arab Emirates.

READ| Watch: Australia PM pokes fun at Rishi Sunak with Bairstow pic; UK PM responds with 'sandpaper' incident

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Neeyat director Anu Menon on handling ensemble cast in Vidya Balan-starrer: 'They are all needy children' | Exclusive

Inside MS Dhoni, Sakshi Dhoni’s pet family: Exotic horses, pack of dogs worth Rs 5 lakh and more

Ex-Navy commander spying case: CBI filed charge sheet for alleged espionage, leaking national secrets

PM Modi to visit UAE on his return journey from France

Delhi housing scheme: 2-BHK flats in Dwarka sold out, ‘heavy demand’ for remaining units, check 1,2,3-BHK prices

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Sheth host intimate baby shower, actress' sister Tanushree Dutta attends

In pics: Shama Sikander scorches the internet as she flaunts her sexy curves in bikini, fans say ‘forever hot’

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

Ahead of Cannes 2023, revisiting some timeless red carpet looks of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

5 times Aashram star Tridha Choudhury made heads turn with her drool-worthy photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE