Watch: Ishan Kishan handed maiden Test cap by Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma does the honours for Yashasvi Jaiswal

Jaiswal is making his international debut, whereas Kishan, who has already played 14 ODIs and 27 T20Is, will now be participating in his first Test match.

Indian Test cricket welcomes two promising new players, Ishan Kishan and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who are poised to become future stars in the red-ball format. The anticipation surrounding their debut was palpable as they were presented with their maiden Test caps just moments before the toss between the West Indies and India at the picturesque Winsor Park in Roseau, Dominica.

Earlier in the week, India captain Rohit Sharma had already disclosed that Jaiswal would be making his international debut in the first Test. However, Kishan's inclusion was uncertain due to the presence of the more experienced KS Bharat in the squad for this tour.

Nevertheless, the team management made the bold decision to give Kishan the opportunity to showcase his skills at the highest level. While Bharat has been exceptional behind the stumps whenever given the chance, his lack of runs and batting form have relegated him to the sidelines.

In the customary pre-match huddle, the team members gathered for their final pep-talk. Captain Rohit Sharma then bestowed the Test cap upon debutant Jaiswal, while former skipper Virat Kohli presented Kishan with his maiden cap. Both senior players took a moment to have a brief conversation with the young talents, offering words of encouragement and wisdom before they embarked on their maiden Test journey.

Meanwhile, the West Indies team has introduced a promising newcomer, Alick Athanaze, a 24-year-old all-rounder with exceptional batting skills.

Athanaze recently marked his international debut in the third One Day International (ODI) match, which took place during the West Indies' tour of the United Arab Emirates.

