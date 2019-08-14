Watch: Is Gayle's 301st ODI his last? Kohli & Co's send-off sparks retirement buzz

Was that Chris Gayle's final ODI innings for the Windies?

The third and final ODI between India and West Indies is currently going on at Queen's Park Oval on Wednesday.

This match could probably be Chris Gayle's last ODI and the Windies will hope to give him the perfect farewell. West Indies won the toss and decided to bat first and Gayle came out wearing a special number on his back.

The southpaw's jersey number for the day was 301, as this was his 301st ODI match for the Windies.

Batting first, West Indies got off to a flying start thanks to Chris Gayle's devastating power hitting after the first 5 overs. He completed his half-century off just 30 delivers as he looked unstoppable on the day, hitting the Indian pacer all over the park.

But his supposed final ODI match came to an unfortunate end after Khaleel Ahmed dismissed him for 72 runs. The 'Universe Boss' left the pitch with a hero's farewell from the crowd at the stadium.

Not only that, all of the Indian players came up to Chris to congratulate the record-breaking batsman after he got out. Indian skipper Virat Kohli also shared a moment with the former Royal Challengers Bangalore opener, as the pair was seen dancing on the pitch.

Gayle broke a massive record during West Indies' clash against India in the second ODI match on Sunday, surpassing legendary Brian Lara to become the highest run-getter for West Indies in the 50-overs format.

The Jamaican also promoted his name to second place on the most 6s in a calendar year list:

1. 58 AB de Villiers (2015)

2. 56 Chris Gayle (2019)

2. 48 Shahid Afridi (2002)

3. 46 Rohit Sharma (2017)

4. 42 Shane Watson (2011)

5. 42 Martin Guptill (2015)

While the cricketing world eagerly waits to hear officially from Gayle about his retirement from ODI cricket, but his gestures on Wednesday after his dismissal certainly gave his intentions.

India vs West Indies Playing 11:

West Indies: C Gayle, E Lewis, S Hope, S Hetmyer, N Pooran, R Chase, J Holder, C Brathwaite, F Allen, K Paul, K Roach.

India: S Dhawan, R Sharma, V Kohli, R Pant, S Iyer, K Jadhav, R Jadeja, B Kumar, M Shami, Y Chahal, K Ahmed.