DNA Special: Analysis of Opposition’s three hard questions to PM Modi over Manipur violence

Salman Khan wished to replace Shah Rukh Khan in this Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, but…

IND vs WI 3rd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma shine as India beat West Indies by 7 wickets in must win game

‘Congress has blood on its hands…’: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s fiery attack amid Manipur violence

India vs Pakistan, Asian Champions Trophy 2023: When and where to watch IND vs PAK match live

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

8 Foods that help prevent UTI

 Benefits of using olive oil for cooking

10 best movies of director Siddique 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

How were the planets named? Know their Roman connection here

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie

Rahul Gandhi gets back his Delhi bungalow after months, says 'mera ghar poora hindustan hai'

Uttarakhand: Portion of Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple collapses in Dehradun, heavy losses | Watch

IND vs WI, 2nd T20 Highlights: Talking points after India's defeat against West Indies

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

Watch: Is Gayle's 301st ODI his last? Kohli & Co's send-off sparks retirement buzz

Was that Chris Gayle's final ODI innings for the Windies?

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 14, 2019, 09:33 PM IST

The third and final ODI between India and West Indies is currently going on at Queen's Park Oval on Wednesday. 

This match could probably be Chris Gayle's last ODI and the Windies will hope to give him the perfect farewell. West Indies won the toss and decided to bat first and Gayle came out wearing a special number on his back. 

The southpaw's jersey number for the day was 301, as this was his 301st ODI match for the Windies. 

Batting first, West Indies got off to a flying start thanks to Chris Gayle's devastating power hitting after the first 5 overs. He completed his half-century off just 30 delivers as he looked unstoppable on the day, hitting the Indian pacer all over the park. 

But his supposed final ODI match came to an unfortunate end after Khaleel Ahmed dismissed him for 72 runs. The 'Universe Boss' left the pitch with a hero's farewell from the crowd at the stadium. 

Not only that, all of the Indian players came up to Chris to congratulate the record-breaking batsman after he got out. Indian skipper Virat Kohli also shared a moment with the former Royal Challengers Bangalore opener, as the pair was seen dancing on the pitch. 

Gayle broke a massive record during West Indies' clash against India in the second ODI match on Sunday, surpassing legendary Brian Lara to become the highest run-getter for West Indies in the 50-overs format.

The Jamaican also promoted his name to second place on the most 6s in a calendar year list:

1. 58 AB de Villiers (2015)

2. 56 Chris Gayle (2019)

2. 48 Shahid Afridi (2002)

3. 46 Rohit Sharma (2017)

4. 42 Shane Watson (2011)

5. 42 Martin Guptill (2015)

While the cricketing world eagerly waits to hear officially from Gayle about his retirement from ODI cricket, but his gestures on Wednesday after his dismissal certainly gave his intentions. 

India vs West Indies Playing 11:

West Indies: C Gayle, E Lewis, S Hope, S Hetmyer, N Pooran, R Chase, J Holder, C Brathwaite, F Allen, K Paul, K Roach. 

India: S Dhawan, R Sharma, V Kohli, R Pant, S Iyer, K Jadhav, R Jadeja, B Kumar, M Shami, Y Chahal, K Ahmed.

