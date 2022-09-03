Search icon
Watch: Irfan Pathan shares video of Virat Kohli's goofy laughter, check hilarious replies from fans

Former India pacer Irfan Pathan shared a video wherein Virat Kohli could be seen laughing his heart out. Wasim Akram can also be seen in the clip.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 03, 2022, 09:31 PM IST

Virat Kohli, Irfan Pathan's goofy video goes viral

Former India pacer Irfan Pathan has been in the news recently ever since he made his cinema debut with the film 'Cobra'. On Saturday, Pathan shared a reel on Instagram, wherein he can be seen interacting with former India skipper Virat Kohli. 

The 16-second video clip shows Pathan shaking hands with Kohli, who can be seen laughing his heart out in the video. Legendary Pakistani player Wasim Akram can also be spotted behind the Indian duo. 

From the looks of it, the video was shot ahead of India's Asia Cup 2022 opener against Pakistan. Pathan had an interesting caption for the video, wherein he asked his fans what the pair were talking about, which prompted such a burst of goofy laughter from Kohli. 

And as is the case often, fans didn't disappoint as they shared some witty replies. While some fans wrote that the pair were talking about 'Biryani' other replied about the 33-year-old's comeback, having scored a brisk 35-run knock against Pakistan, followed by an unbeaten 59-run inning against Hong Kong. 

"Take a guess what was @imVkohli talking about ? #cricket" read Pathan's caption. 

Check how fans replied:

Kohli has indeed looked good after he returned from a month-long break from cricket. He will be hoping to continue his momentum against Pakistan on Sunday, September 4 in the Super 4 stage. 

