Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

WATCH: Ireland’s Barry McCarthy pulls off outrageous fielding effort against Australia

Barry McCarthy staked his claim for fielding effort of T20 World Cup 2022 with an outrageous save in Ireland’s match against Australia on Monday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 31, 2022, 03:25 PM IST

WATCH: Ireland’s Barry McCarthy pulls off outrageous fielding effort against Australia
Photo: Twitter

The T20 World Cup 2022 has treated cricket fans to some spectacular performances in the field. While New Zealander Glenn Phillips’ superb catch had been the pick of all until now, Irishman Barry McCarthy staked his claim with an outrageous save in Ireland’s match against Australia on Monday. 

After Australian Marcus Stoinis lofted the ball high in the air, it looked destined for a six. At long-on, McCarthy dived backwards, leaning to the left. He caught the ball with one hand as he flew over the boundary ropes, horizontally afloat and parallel to the field.

As he fell over the rope, McCarthy showed a split-second presence of mind to throw the ball back onto his fellow fielder Josh Little. The flick was low and Little couldn’t complete the catch as the ball came in too low. Nevertheless, the unbelievable fielding effort left everyone stunned. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

 

Follow the live match between Australia and Ireland here: Australia vs Ireland T20 World Cup Live Score: Aaron Finch's 63 off 44 deliveries powers AUS to 179/5

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Brahmastra star Mouni Roy sizzles in sexy floral outfit, photos go viral
Acidity: 5 home remedies to prevent acidity naturally
Hina Khan looks stunning in white ruffled saree, drops photos on Instagram
Vikram Vedha: Hrithik Roshan-Vijay Sethupathi, Saif Ali Khan-R Madhavan, Bollywood actors reprising OG characters
PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor's jaw-dropping look in sexy white outfit breaks internet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Inflation alert: Sugar export ban extended by Centre till October 31, know why
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.