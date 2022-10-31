WATCH: Ireland’s Barry McCarthy pulls off outrageous fielding effort against Australia

Photo: Twitter

The T20 World Cup 2022 has treated cricket fans to some spectacular performances in the field. While New Zealander Glenn Phillips’ superb catch had been the pick of all until now, Irishman Barry McCarthy staked his claim with an outrageous save in Ireland’s match against Australia on Monday.

After Australian Marcus Stoinis lofted the ball high in the air, it looked destined for a six. At long-on, McCarthy dived backwards, leaning to the left. He caught the ball with one hand as he flew over the boundary ropes, horizontally afloat and parallel to the field.

As he fell over the rope, McCarthy showed a split-second presence of mind to throw the ball back onto his fellow fielder Josh Little. The flick was low and Little couldn’t complete the catch as the ball came in too low. Nevertheless, the unbelievable fielding effort left everyone stunned.

