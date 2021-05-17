Watch: MS Dhoni mimics Ravindra Jadeja's sword celebration, all-rounder comes up with epic response

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and former Team India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is known for his calmness and maintaining his cool on the field on the field, has his share of fun and laughter off the field and in one of those instances was captured by the CSK cameraperson during one of the practice sessions in the recently suspended season of the IPL.

Dhoni was seen mimicking the sword celebration of his CSK teammate Ravindra Jadeja. Jadeja is famous for the sword celebration, as whenever he reaches a milestone with the bat, a fifty or a century, the all-rounder breaks into a celebration where his bat becomes the sword and he starts wielding it like he is in war ground.

However, Dhoni mimicked the celebration without the bat and Jadeja was quick to notice and respond to the same.

On the video put by the Chennai Super Kings on Instagram, Jadeja replied with a suggestion saying, "Should try with the bat."cThe fans were impressed by Jadeja's sense of humour as the reply got over 1000 likes in less than a day.

Jadeja was in sensational form with both bat, ball and in the field for the high-flying CSK side, who had won five games out of the seven games before the tournament was suspended due to a rise in the bio-bubble. The all-rounder would like to continue his great form for Team India now, as he returned to the national side for the World Test Championship (WTC) after he couldn't feature in the entire England series due to injury.