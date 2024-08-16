Watch: Injury scare for Babar Azam? PAK star screams in pain as ball hits him during nets

Pakistan is gearing up to host Bangladesh for a thrilling two-match Test series set to kick off on August 21. Both teams are eager to showcase their best performances in pursuit of victory. All eyes are on the talented Pakistan batsman, Babar Azam, as he prepares for the upcoming series.

During a practice session, Babar Azam unfortunately experienced a painful mishap when a ball struck him in the groin. The incident was captured on video and quickly went viral on social media, showing the star player in obvious discomfort.

The footage shows Babar Azam facing off against Khurram Shahzad in the nets. The first ball bowled was missed by Babar, but the second ball caught him off guard, resulting in the painful impact. Shahzad immediately checked on Babar, who appeared to be in pain. Fortunately, after some stretching exercises, Babar was able to resume his training, much to the relief of everyone involved.

The upcoming series between Pakistan and Bangladesh is set to kick off with the first Test at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Both teams are eager to secure a victory, as it could significantly impact their standings in the World Test Championship.

Bangladesh currently sits in eighth place in the standings, with only one win and three losses in the four Tests they have played. With 12 points to their name, they are looking to secure their second Test win and climb up the rankings.

Meanwhile, Pakistan is currently in fifth place in the standings, having won two out of the five Tests they have played and lost the remaining three. They are aiming for their third win, which could propel them up the standings and improve their position in the World Test Championship rankings.

