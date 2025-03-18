Rohit Sharma, who went on a mini vacation to Maldives over the weekend, is now all set to be a part of the Mumbai Indians side as they begin their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 campaign on Sunday against Chennai Super Kings.

Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma, who usually keeps a cool demeanour outside the field, was visibly angry after paparazzi and fans tried to take pictures of his daughter Samaira at Mumbai Airport's parking lot. Rohit Sharma, along with his family, returned from Maldives and was seen heading home when the incident happened. In the video going viral on social media, Rohit Sharma was walking to his car, holding his daughter's hand. However soon, a group of people started clicking photos of Samaria after which the Mumbai Indians' opener quickly pulled his daughter behind him to shield her.

After safely tucking Samaira into the car, Rohit Sharma could be seen visibly upset with the people, trying to take his daughter's photos.

Watch the viral video of Rohit Sharma and his daughter Samaira here

The good news is that soon things settled and Rohit Sharma, without holding any grudges, also posed for the paparazzi who wanted to click his photos.

Rohit Sharma just recently captained the Indian cricket team to a Champions Trophy win. The final was held in Dubai against New Zealand with India emerging as a winner. Rohit Sharma, who went on a mini vacation to Maldives over the weekend, is now all set to be a part of the Mumbai Indians side as they begin their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 campaign. Mumbai Indians' first match will be held on Sunday, against Chennai Super Kings. The match will also be interesting off the field as it will mark Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni's reunion.