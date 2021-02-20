Watch: Indian cricket team's 'Spiderman' Rishabh Pant returns, this time spreading his web

Indian cricket team's Spiderman, Rishabh Pant has returned, this time spreading his web. Pant, who became a fan-favourite last month during the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar series at the Gabba, was heard singing the famous 'Spiderman Spiderman' song.

When off-spinner Washington Sundar was bowling, Rishabh Pant shouted from behind the stumps when Paine came to strike and said, "Aise web phenko web (Throw a web like this)." After which he started singing the famous Indian Spiderman song, "Spiderman Spiderman" in the same tone, as it could be clearly heard from the stump mic.

However, he didn't need the whole team to throw the web as he did it himself. On Friday, the off-spinning all-rounder Washington Sundar posted a video where Rishabh can be seen crawling like a Spiderman and presents his left hand in a way imitating the Spiderman's web throwing, while the song plays in the background.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) too jumped on the bandwagon after the Brisbane Test in January as they posted a picture of Spiderman flying through buildings, with Rishabh's face on it.

Spider-Pant, Spider-Pant Does whatever a spider can Hits a six, takes a catch Guiding India to the match Look out! Here comes the Spider-Pant

Rishabh Pant, who has taken the world by storm by his entertaining batting, has also maintained the entertainment quotient when he is behind the sticks. Many viewers tune in to watch the game when India is fielding, just to listen to the stuff he says.

India and England will be facing each other in the third Test of the four-match series at Motera in Ahmedabad starting next week on February 24. The series is levelled 1-1 as after England won the first match in Chennai by 227 runs, India stormed back into the series with a 317-run win at the same venue.